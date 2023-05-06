The Premier League returns to action.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Crystal Palace 10-10-14, Tottenham Hotspur 16-6-12

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

CBS Sports has a soccer podcast covering everything you need to know about European game's top competitions and storylines. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Crystal Palace are 1-5 against Tottenham Hotspur since April of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Crystal Palace will head out on the road to face off against Tottenham Hotspur at 10:00 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Crystal Palace but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Crystal Palace weren't the first on the board on Saturday, but they got there more often. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 4-3 win over West Ham United. The high flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround for Crystal Palace's flat zero- goal performance the game before.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur haven't won a game since April 8th, a trend which continued on Sunday. They fell just short of Liverpool by a score of 4-3. It's never easy to win when your team only controls the ball for 38% of the match.

Crystal Palace might still be hurting after the devastating 4-0 defeat walloping they got from Tottenham Hotspur in their previous matchup back in January. Can Crystal Palace avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur are a solid favorite against Crystal Palace, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -125 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.