The Premier League is back in action this weekend.
Who's Playing
- Crystal Palace @ Tottenham Hotspur
- Current Records: Crystal Palace 7-7-12, Tottenham Hotspur 14-5-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV/Live: stream: Peacock
What to Know
Tottenham Hotspur will be playing at home against Crystal Palace at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham's last five contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
The odds may have favored Tottenham last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Wolverhampton by a score of 2-1.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace kept a clean sheet against the Clarets on Saturday. They blew past Burnley 3-0. That three goal margin sets a new team best for Crystal Palace this season.
Tottenham's defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-5-6. As for Crystal Palace, their victory bumped their record up to 7-7-12.
Tottenham came out on top in a nail-biter against Crystal Palace when the teams last played back in October of 2023, sneaking past 2-1. Will Tottenham repeat their success, or does Crystal Palace have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Tottenham Hotspur is a huge favorite against Crystal Palace, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -198 to win.
The over/under is 3.5 goals.
Series History
Tottenham Hotspur has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Crystal Palace.
- Oct 27, 2023 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- May 06, 2023 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Jan 04, 2023 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Dec 26, 2021 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Sep 11, 2021 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Mar 07, 2021 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Dec 13, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Jul 26, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- May 17, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur -1 vs. Crystal Palace -1
- Sep 14, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Crystal Palace 0