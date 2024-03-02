The Premier League is back in action this weekend.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Crystal Palace 7-7-12, Tottenham Hotspur 14-5-6

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App TV/Live: stream: Peacock

stream: Peacock Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Tottenham Hotspur will be playing at home against Crystal Palace at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham's last five contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

The odds may have favored Tottenham last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Wolverhampton by a score of 2-1.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace kept a clean sheet against the Clarets on Saturday. They blew past Burnley 3-0. That three goal margin sets a new team best for Crystal Palace this season.

Tottenham's defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-5-6. As for Crystal Palace, their victory bumped their record up to 7-7-12.

Tottenham came out on top in a nail-biter against Crystal Palace when the teams last played back in October of 2023, sneaking past 2-1. Will Tottenham repeat their success, or does Crystal Palace have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur is a huge favorite against Crystal Palace, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -198 to win.

The over/under is 3.5 goals.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Crystal Palace.