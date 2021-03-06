Despite well documented struggles this season, Spurs remain in the thick of the race for the top four race. Although Jose Mourinho's team sit in eighth they are only four points from fourth with a match in hand. Although with both Europa League and a North London derby looming on the horizon Spurs will have to be careful not to overlook this match against Crystal Palace.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Tottenham -205, Draw +325, Crystal Palace +600 (via William Hill sportsbook)

What to Know

Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur played to a draw at Selhurst Park earlier this season and now head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where Spurs will need three points to remain in the top four race. Spurs have won two Premier League matches in a row, though the most recent victory a 1-0 road victory at Fulham was much less impressive than the previous 4-0 victory at home against Burnley.

On Wednesday, Crystal Palace earned an impressive point, drawing with Manchester United 0-0 in a dreary, foggy affair. It was the team's second straight 0-0 draw, results which suit Roy Hodgson's side just fine. They currently sit in 13th place, well out of the relegation battle, but not in the hunt for any honors. Roy Hodgson has built an extremely conservative side so the fact that they have nothing to lose by trying to win rather than aiming for a low scoring draw will likely be outweighed by the fact that they have nothing to gain either.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur won seven meetings and tied two meetings in their last nine contests with Crystal Palace.

Dec 13, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1

Jul 26, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1

Sep 14, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Crystal Palace 0

Apr 03, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0

Nov 10, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0

Feb 25, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0

Nov 05, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0

Apr 26, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0

Aug 20, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0

Prediction

Tottenham go ahead early and like last week while they fail to impress they hold on for an uninspiring three points. Pick: Spurs 1, Palace 0