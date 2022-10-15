gettyimages-1433116476.jpg
The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.  

Who's Playing

  • Everton @ Tottenham Hotspur
  • Current Records: Everton 2-3-4; Tottenham Hotspur 6-1-2

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Spurs slipped by Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 on Saturday. The Tottenham Hotspur offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the matchup anyway.

Speaking of close games: Everton fell a goal short of Manchester United on Sunday, losing 2-1.

After a 0-0 draw in their first fixture last season, Tottenham came out ahead of Everton 5-0 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.

How To Watch

  • Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton
  • When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • TV: NBC
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Spurs -210; Draw +330; Everton +600
Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won six out of their last 12 games against Everton.

  • Mar 07, 2022 - Tottenham Hotspur 5 vs. Everton 0
  • Nov 07, 2021 - Tottenham Hotspur 0 vs. Everton 0
  • Apr 16, 2021 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Everton 2
  • Sep 13, 2020 - Everton 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
  • Jul 06, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Everton 0
  • Nov 03, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Everton 1
  • May 12, 2019 - Everton 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 2
  • Dec 23, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 6 vs. Everton 2
  • Jan 13, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Everton 0
  • Sep 09, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Everton 0
  • Mar 05, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Everton 2
  • Aug 13, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Everton 1