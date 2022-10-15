The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Everton @ Tottenham Hotspur
- Current Records: Everton 2-3-4; Tottenham Hotspur 6-1-2
What to Know
Tottenham Hotspur will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Spurs slipped by Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 on Saturday. The Tottenham Hotspur offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the matchup anyway.
Speaking of close games: Everton fell a goal short of Manchester United on Sunday, losing 2-1.
After a 0-0 draw in their first fixture last season, Tottenham came out ahead of Everton 5-0 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.
How To Watch
- Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV: NBC
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Spurs -210; Draw +330; Everton +600
Series History
Tottenham Hotspur have won six out of their last 12 games against Everton.
