The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Everton 2-3-4; Tottenham Hotspur 6-1-2

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Spurs slipped by Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 on Saturday. The Tottenham Hotspur offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the matchup anyway.

Speaking of close games: Everton fell a goal short of Manchester United on Sunday, losing 2-1.

After a 0-0 draw in their first fixture last season, Tottenham came out ahead of Everton 5-0 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Spurs -210; Draw +330; Everton +600

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won six out of their last 12 games against Everton.