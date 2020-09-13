Tottenham and Everton meet in London on Sunday in one of the top matchups of the opening weekend of Premier League action. Spurs have high expectations as Jose Mourinho enters his first full season with the club, while Everton are a team to watch after bringing in James Rodriguez to boost the midfield, along with Brazilian international Allan.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England

TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

Odds: Tottenham -112; Draw +240; Everton +340 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Tottenham: Spurs haven't brought in much in the summer, but that's not a bad thing. This is a team with a strong base that didn't get much time together last season due to injuries. Now at pretty much full strength, Jose Mourinho can try and bring stability to a club that hasn't won a major trophy in years. Expect them to press, play down the wings using their speed and to create enough chances to take all three points.

Everton: If Rodriguez starts, you have to like their chances. His creativity on the ball and ability on set pieces could work wonders. Carlo Ancelotti was linked with the Colombian international while coaching at Napoli and now gets his man in England. If he can connect with Richarlison, watch out.

Prediction

Harry Kane comes to the rescue with a second-half goal to take all three points. Pick: Tottenham 2, Everton 1