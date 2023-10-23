The Premier League rolls on this Monday.

Who's Playing

Fulham @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Fulham 3-2-3, Tottenham Hotspur 6-2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, October 23, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: USA Network

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur will look to defend their home pitch on Monday against Fulham at 3:00 p.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham Hotspur's last four contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Last Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur never let their opponents score. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Luton Town and snuck past 1-0. Micky van de Ven scored the team's lone goal at minute 52.

Meanwhile, Fulham faced off against Sheffield United for the first time this season, and the Cottagers walked away the winners. They walked away with a 3-1 win over Sheffield last Saturday. The score was all tied up 0-0 at the break, but Fulham was the better team in the second half.

Tottenham Hotspur has been performing incredibly well recently and they've won six of their last seven games. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 0-0-3 Burnley (Tottenham Hotspur's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 36.8% over those games). Meanwhile, Fulham's victory last Saturday bumped their record up to 3-2-3.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Fulham by a goal when the teams last played back in January, winning 1-0. Will Tottenham Hotspur repeat their success, or does Fulham have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur is a huge favorite against Fulham, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -204 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur won 5 games and tied 1 game in their last 6 contests with Fulham.