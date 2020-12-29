Tottenham Hotspur host Fulham on Wednesday in need of a victory to push them back into the Premier League's European positions.

Four matches without a win have left Jose Mourinho's men in seventh and surrounded by the likes of Manchester United, Aston Villa and Manchester City who have all played fewer games.

Spurs can go level with Leicester City and Everton on 29 points with a win although City and the Toffees will meet at a rearranged date after Monday's clash at Goodison Park was postponed due to an outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases in City's squad.

Fulham are two points adrift of safety in the relegation zone so a win could lift them out of the bottom three depending on Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion's results.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30 | Time: 13:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 30 | 13:00 p.m. ET Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

FuboTV (try for free) Odds: Spurs -175; Draw +320; Fulham +480 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: London -215 Bet Now

Storylines

Spurs:

With just two points from a possible 12, Tottenham's title chances have taken a severe hit with six points now between them and leaders Liverpool.

A home clash with Fulham is as straightforward as it could get after losses to Jurgen Klopp's men and Leicester City, as well as draws with Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spurs have Leeds United at home after Fulham, so six points would stand them in good stead ahead of a tricky trip to surprise European contenders Aston Villa in mid-January.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Fulham: Although just two points behind Brighton and Burnley, Fulham will be nervously looking over their shoulder at West Bromwich Albion after Sam Allardyce's arrival coincided with a 1-1 draw away at Liverpool.

Scott Parker's men are on a run of four consecutive draws and will be targeting all three points against Burnley away next.

After that, Chelsea and United will be tough home games before important away trips to Brighton and West Brom.

Anything Fulham can take from games like this against Spurs will be a bonus as they battle against the drop.

Prediction

Mourinho's men to win relatively easily after some early resistance from their visitors and Heung-Min Son to star. Pick: Spurs 3-1 Fulham.