Aston Villa's COVID-19 outbreak has meant that their Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed and Spurs' game against Fulham -- originally scheduled for late December before being cancelled -- can take place instead.

Jose Mourinho's men have won three consecutive matches across all competitions since the Cottagers meeting was postponed while Scott Parker's side have only played once since Boxing Day and needed extra time to overcome Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup.

Spurs are fourth in the Premier League table and three points behind Leicester City in third with this game in hand so a win could move them into the top three while Fulham are top of the relegation zone and three points behind Brighton and Hove Albion but with two games in hand.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 13 | Time: 15:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 13 | 15:15 p.m. ET Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

FuboTV (try for free) Odds: Spurs -250; Draw +375; Fulham +700 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Spurs: Tottenham returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Leeds United but had drawn two and lost two in the build-up to that clash.

Fulham at home is more straightforward than a trick Villa side away -- on paper -- so this is a great chance for Mourinho and his players to translate their recent form across the domestic cups back into the league.

With Liverpool at home on the horizon, Spurs should be targeting closing the gap on the leaders over the coming games against the likes of Sheffield United and later Brighton.

Want more coverage of this week's action? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Fulham: For Parker and his players, it is about turning draws into wins in order to move up the table and out of the drop zone.

Fulham are three points better off than fellow strugglers West Bromwich Albion but three points worse off than Brighton who sit just above the relegation zone.

With two games in hand, the Cottagers need to start reeling in the Seagulls but Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester United are not ideal opponents for that.

Instead, the games against Brighton and West Brom immediately afterwards will be absolutely crucial.

Prediction

Mourinho's men to win relatively easily after some early resistance from their visitors. Pick: Spurs 3-1 Fulham.