Without a win in their last four Premier League games, Tottenham have slipped from the top of the table to seventh at the start of the year. Indeed a third win on the bounce for Leeds would take the newly-promoted side level on points with Jose Mourinho's men.

Here's how you can watch and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 2

Saturday, Jan. 2 Time: 7:30am ET

7:30am ET Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, United Kingdom TV: NBC Sports Network

FuboTV (try for free) Odds: Tottenham -125; Draw +290; Leeds +320 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Tottenham: A 1-1 draw with Wolves brought familiar questions for Jose Mourinho over how his side responded to Tanguy Ndombele's early goal - in a repeat of the tie with Crystal Palace, Spurs sat too deep and invited pressure that eventually brought an equalizer from Romain Saiss.

"Defending deep, that's not the intention," said Jose Mourinho after the draw. "They know what I asked them at half-time, if they couldn't do better it's because they couldn't do better."

Leeds: The club's social media account might have taken the sheen off their superb 5-0 dismantling of West Bromwich Albion but Mourinho will still be aware of how impressive a groove Leeds found in their last match. And yet the cavalier approach that they have taken in recent weeks could play right into Spurs' hands.

There are a few propositions as devastating on the counter-attack as Heung-min Son and Harry Kane, for most sides one might expect a greater degree of caution but Leeds do not change their approach for anyone. The question is whether in sticking to what has worked in the past could backfire.

Prediction

Even in heavy defeats Leeds have not given any side an easy ride and they will certainly offer an intriguing stylistic challenge for Tottenham. However it will be one that suits Mourinho's pragmatism and might allow Spurs to get back into winning ways. PICK: Tottenham (-125)