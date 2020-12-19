Fresh from dropped points to Merseyside opposition both Tottenham and Leicester look to bounce back on Sunday with margins looking ever narrower towards the top of the Premier League.

Spurs remain second after their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool whilst Leicester, who were beaten 2-0 at home to Everton, are in fourth. However only seven points separate them from Newcastle United in 14th. Turning a blip into a run of bad results could send either of these sides tumbling down the table.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Dec. 20

: Sunday, Dec. 20 Time : 9:15 a.m. ET

: 9:15 a.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, United Kingdom

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, United Kingdom TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Tottenham +110; Draw +240; Leicester +260 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: London +107 Bet Now

Storylines

Tottenham: Jose Mourinho can call on two of the best attackers in the league, if not the world, in Heung-min Son and Harry Kane. Provide either with so much as a half chance and you would back them to score. The question is who is the third piece to go alongside these dynamic scorers?

Steven Bergwijn has been Mourinho's preferred third man in the Premier League of late but fired just wide at Anfield when a goal could have changed the complexion of a game that Liverpool would ultimately win. If the Dutch forward is not razor sharp then there are alternatives who could step in and excel, among them Lucas Moura and a certain Gareth Bale.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Leicester: Jonny Evans, back from suspension, and Timothy Castagne could return to contention for Leicester at just the right moment with Brendan Rodgers indicating that the latter, a Belgian international, was likely to play some part in north London on Sunday.

Castagne was a key cog in Leicester's best early season performances, particularly the 5-2 win over Manchester City where his overlapping runs down the right wing freed Ayoze Perez to get infield and support Jamie Vardy. If the 25-year-old is able to play extensive minutes against Spurs after eight weeks out then he could exploit the space in behind Sergio Reguilon.

Prediction

Mourinho will be acutely aware of the danger Leicester pose on the counter and will be loath to leave space in behind for Jamie Vardy. This may be a cagey battle with no obvious winner. PICK: Draw (+240)