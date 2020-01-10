Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: Live stream, how to watch Premier League online, preview, news
The Reds can take another step closer to padding their first-place lead with a win on Saturday
The best game of the Premier League weekend features a Champions League final rematch. Tottenham welcomes Liverpool to London on Saturday as Spurs look to close the gap on Chelsea for fourth place, while Liverpool wants to deliver the final blow to Leicester City and Manchester City as the Reds close in on the league title. Liverpool is in first at 19-1-0 and still undefeated while Tottenham has won just one of its last four games entering this one.
These two met in Madrid in the UCL final in May with Liverpool winning 2-0. They also played on Oct. 27 in the Premier League with the Reds winning 2-1.
Here's everything to know about the match.
Liverpool vs. Spurs
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 11
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Liverpool: The Reds are more than halfway to an undefeated season, but on paper this is one of the trickier matches left. But then you remember Harry Kane is still out injured. Even with this team getting Heung-Min Son back from suspension, Liverpool shouldn't have much trouble, just like in the Champions League final last season. Expect the Reds to start quick and dominate the ball.
Spurs: Spurs have just one win in their last four league games, but they still find themselves in sixth place and only six points back of fourth place. The problem is they could be nine back if they lose this one and Chelsea wins as expected. The defense has conceded in 11 of its last 12 games in all competitions, which should have the Liverpool attackers salivating.
Prediction
The Reds take the UCL rematch by getting a second-half winner from newly crowned African Player of the Year, Sadio Mane. Pick: Liverpool 2, Spurs 1
Watch This Game Live
-
LA Galaxy after Chicharito, Giroud
The Galaxy are looking for a striker to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left MLS for Serie...
-
Pulisic picks up nasty injury
Here's what to know about Pulisic's situation
-
Full list of MLS SuperDraft results
Tracking the latest results from the final round of the MLS SuperDraft
-
Atleti upsets Barca in Super Cup
The Spanish Super Cup features a new format and two additional teams, with games played in...
-
Bernardo Silva scores stunner vs. United
City dominated the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal with Silva producing a stunner
-
Man City vs. Man United preview
The first leg of the League Cup semifinals featuring the Manchester Derby comes our way on...
-
Arsenal takes care of Man United
MIkel Arteta picked up his first managerial win on New Year's Day
-
Chelsea stuns Arsenal with comeback
It wasn't the home debut Mikel Arteta wanted