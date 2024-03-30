The Premier League is back in action this weekend.

Who's Playing

Luton Town @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Luton Town 5-7-17, Tottenham Hotspur 16-5-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tottenham has been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will take on Luton Town at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The odds may have favored Tottenham last Saturday, but the final result did not. They suffered a bruising 3-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham. Having soared to a lofty four goals in the game before, Tottenham's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Meanwhile, Luton has not won a game since January 30th, a trend which continued last Saturday. Neither they nor Nottingham could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Luton's goal came from Luke Berry at minute 89, while Nottingham's was scored by Chris Wood in the 34th.

Tottenham's loss dropped their record down to 16-5-7. Luton's draw makes their record 5-7-17 on the season.

Tottenham skirted past Luton 1-0 in their previous meeting back in October of 2023. Will Tottenham repeat their success, or does Luton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur is a huge favorite against Luton Town, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -425 to win.

The over/under is 3.5 goals.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.