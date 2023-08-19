The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Manchester United 1-0-0, Tottenham Hotspur 0-1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur will be playing in front of their home fans against Manchester United at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham and Brentford combined for 12 shots on goal on Sunday, which explains the impressive four total goals scored. The pair played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each. Spurs' two goals came from Cristian Romero and Emerson, while the Bees got theirs from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

Meanwhile, Man United's game on Monday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They beat Wolverhampton by a goal, winning 1-0. Raphael Varane scored the team's lone goal at minute 76.

Tottenham is expected to lose their second matchup, which is bad news given the team's less-than-stellar 4-2-8 record as the underdog last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,711.05. On the other hand, Manchester United will play as the favorite, and the team was 18-5-4 as such last season.

After their draw, Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Man United is willing to oblige them.

Odds

Manchester United is a slight favorite against Tottenham Hotspur, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +138 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.