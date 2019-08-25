Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United soccer game
Newcastle United is hoping to claim a victory in their first match against Tottenham Hotspur of the season. They will face off against one another at 11:30 a.m. ET this coming Sunday at New Tottenham Stadium.
On Saturday, Newcastle came up short against Norwich City, falling 1-3. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Newcastle United.
Tottenham met with Manchester City in Matchweek 2, and neither club could gain the upper hand. They ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.
Newcastle fell in both legs to Tottenham Hotspur last season, losing 1-2 and 0-1. Check back on CBBSports.com to see whether or not they can turn things around this season.
