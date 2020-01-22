Tottenham Hotspur vs. Norwich City: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Norwich City soccer game
Who's Playing
Norwich City @ Tottenham Hotspur
Current Records: Norwich City 4-14-5; Tottenham Hotspur 8-8-7
What to Know
Tottenham Hotspur managed to walk away from the road leg against Norwich City with a draw. Tottenham will be playing in front of their home fans against Norwich at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at New Tottenham Stadium. Spurs have kept their last five contests to within one goal, so Norwich should be prepared for a fight.
Tottenham and Watford tied 0-0, good for one point each.
Speaking of close games: Norwich won by a goal, slipping past Bournemouth 1-0. The Norwich City offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.
After their draw, Spurs will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if the Canaries are willing to oblige them.
How To Watch
- Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Norwich City
- When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: New Tottenham Stadium
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur tied in their last contest.
- Dec 28, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Norwich City 2
