Tottenham Hotspur vs. Olympiacos: Champions League prediction, pick, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Jose Mourinho will coach in the Champions League for the first time in nearly a year when he guides his new club, Tottenham, against Olympiacos on Tuesday on Matchday 5. The Portuguese manager was brought on last week to replace Mauricio Pochettino after the team's slow start to the season, with the hire coming just months after Spurs made the Champions League final. Mourinho made his debut for the club on Saturday in a 3-2 win at West Ham where Tottenham took a 3-0 lead and left a good impression before the defense sputtered late. Spurs are nearing a spot in the round of 16 and get there if all goes well in this one.

Here's what to know about the game.

Tottenham vs. Olympiacos

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 26

: Tuesday, Nov. 26 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV channel : None

: None Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Tottenham: Win and Spurs are through. With seven points and a four-point advantage over Red Star Belgrade, Tottenham can't afford a slip-up with Bayern Munich looming on Matchday 6. Even a draw will likely put this team in a good spot to advance, but the expectation is to win. With Dele Alli looking confident and the strikers finding the back of the net, Mourinho's team can make a statement here and have the talent in attack to roll.

Olympiacos: They have to win here. After drawing Tottenham on Matchday 1, the Greek club suffered three straight losses, two of which came against Bayern Munich. Olympiacos hasn't been nearly creative enough in attack, but the priority here will be to defend and try and squeak out a low-scoring victory.

Tottenham vs. Olympiakos prediction

Spurs continue their goal-scoring ways in another much-needed victory.

Pick: Tottenham 3, Olympiakos 1