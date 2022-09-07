Champions League is back in action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Olympique Marseille @ Tottenham Hotspur

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur is set to square off against Olympique Marseille in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 7th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell. This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams.

Last season, Tottenham didn't participate in either the Champions League or the Europa League, so they are out to prove themselves. Olympique Marseille started off last year in the Europa League, losing in the group stage.

With neither team given a chance in the Champions League last season, we'll see which one takes full advantage of the opportunity this time.

