Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig: Champions League preview, live stream, how to watch online, TV channel, news
Spurs made it to the UCL final last season
Tottenham and Jose Mourinho welcome Bundesliga contenders RB Leipzig to London on Wednesday in the first leg of their round of 16 clash in the Champions League. Spurs and RB Leipzig both won over the weekend while scoring three goals. The German side enters after back-to-back clean sheets, one coming against a Bayern Munich team that scored seven against Tottenham in a group stage match.
Here's everything to know about Wednesday's clash in England.
Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV channel: TNT and TUDN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Tottenham: Tottenham is a team now reliant on speed with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son out. You can expect many long balls down the wing to try and start the counter. RB Leipzig is a disciplined team that, at times, can show signs of a lack of cohesion when dealing with the counter. Tottenham can expect a more cautious RB Leipzig in this one.
RB Leipzig: Get Timo Werner the ball in space. Tottenham's defense isn't its strong point, and often the center backs have trouble handling a one-one-one. Werner has the speed and precision to quickly cut and fire off shots that can cause some trouble for the hosts. Werner will get at least a couple of really good looks, and if he can make one of them, RB Leipzig will like their chances in the second leg.
Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig prediction
Tottenham struggles a bit in defense and allows the German club to take a good result home.
Pick: RB Leipzig 1, Tottenham 1
-
-
