Tottenham Hotspur vs. Red Star Belgrade: Champions League live stream, TV channel, prediction, watch online

Tottenham still has a chance to salvage its Champions League dreams, but it's going to need a strong showing on Tuesday against Red Star Belgrade on Matchday 3 in London. Spurs are 0-1-1 in the competition so far and lost 7-2 to Bayern Munich last time out, and in the Premier League the team hasn't found its footing. Tottenham just drew last-place Watford on Saturday at home with the pressure mounting on the players and manage Mauricio Pochettino.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Tottenham vs. Red Star Belgrade

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 22



: Tuesday, Oct. 22 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England)



: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England) TV channel : TUDNxtra 4



: TUDNxtra 4 Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Tottenham -425 | Red Star +1200 | Draw +500

Storylines

Tottenham: The pressure is on. With one point after two games and reeling from that 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich, Tottenham has had the international break to prepare. Not having Hugo Lloris hurts, but this team has no business losing at home, even without him. Paulo Gazzaniga is far from a sure thing in goal and needs to be more confident on crosses. This is a match Spurs should win, but it would surprise nobody if they were to lose.

Red Star Belgrade: This is an underrated team that is much tougher to play on the road, but in London, there's no reason why they can't get a result with how bad Spurs' form is. They have plenty of talent, stay organized and are physical at the back, especially in the air. It won't be an easy one for Tottenham, and Red Star nearly snatches a point.

Prediction

Spurs put together 90 minutes and get three vital points, just barely.

Pick: Tottenham 1, Red Star 0