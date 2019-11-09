Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United soccer game
Who's Playing
Tottenham Hotspur (home) vs. Sheffield United (away)
Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 3-4-4; Sheffield United 4-3-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the London Spurs are heading back home. They will take on the Sheffield Blades at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at New Tottenham Stadium. Since Tottenham's past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
On Sunday, Spurs and tied 1-1, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, Sheffield got themselves on the board against, but Burnley never followed suit. Sheffield escaped their match against Burnley unscathed, winning 3-0. The Sheffield United offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the matchup anyway.
After their draw, Spurs will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Sheffield is willing to oblige them.
How To Watch
- Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: New Tottenham Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.
