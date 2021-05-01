After losing in the finals of the League Cup last weekend, Tottenham's season rests on their relatively longshot hope of nabbing fourth spot in the Premier league and qualifying for the Champions League next season. Obviously any dropped points against already relegated, last place Sheffield United will torpedo their already long odds. Caretaker manager Ryan Mason will need to show no mercy and dominate an opponent that Spurs really need to take all three points from.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Odds: Spurs -330, Draw +420, Sheffield United +1000 (odds via William Hill)

What to Know

While Tottenham are coming off of a win against Southampton in their last Premier League match, the win was the only time in the last five Premier League matches that Spurs have taken all the points. The four match winless streak cost previous manager Jose Mourinho his job, and left his replacement Mason in a situation where they'll likely have to win out for the rest of the season to have a chance at grabbing fourth place. Sunday's matchup is the easiest one left on the schedule.

Last place Sheffield United have nothing but pride left to play for, and pride has not been a great motivator. While they won last week against Brighton and Hove Albion, before that the Blades had lost five matches in a row. The reality of United's second season after their promotion to the Premier League has been ugly with even 19th place eight points beyond their reach.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United both have one win in their last three games.

Jan 17, 2021 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Sheffield United 1

Jul 02, 2020 - Sheffield United 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1

Nov 09, 2019 - Sheffield United 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1

Prediction

Spurs take care of business and put away a side that is both less talented than the London side and also has much less to play for. Pick: Spurs 2, Sheffield United 0