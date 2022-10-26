The Champions League returns to action this Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Sporting CP @ Tottenham Hotspur

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting CP will face off at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Matchday 5 of the Champions League group stage. Tottenham collected three points with a 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous leg. Less fortunate on Matchday 4, Sporting CP lost 2-0 to Olympique Marseille two weeks ago. Right now, Spurs (seven points) lead Group D, while Sporting CP (six points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

A win for Tottenham would keep them securely in first. A win for Sporting CP would guarantee them at least second place (depending on tie-breaking rules with Olympique Marseille should they also win).

How To Watch

Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sporting CP

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sporting CP When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Spurs -190; Draw +320; Sporting +500

