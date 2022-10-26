The Champions League returns to action this Wednesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Sporting CP @ Tottenham Hotspur
What to Know
Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting CP will face off at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Matchday 5 of the Champions League group stage. Tottenham collected three points with a 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous leg. Less fortunate on Matchday 4, Sporting CP lost 2-0 to Olympique Marseille two weeks ago. Right now, Spurs (seven points) lead Group D, while Sporting CP (six points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
A win for Tottenham would keep them securely in first. A win for Sporting CP would guarantee them at least second place (depending on tie-breaking rules with Olympique Marseille should they also win).
How To Watch
- Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sporting CP
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Spurs -190; Draw +320; Sporting +500
