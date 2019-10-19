Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur (home) vs. Watford (away)

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 3-3-2; Watford 0-5-3

What to Know

Watford's and Tottenham Hotspur's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 9. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at New Tottenham Stadium. Watford comes in off of three low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the squad is obviously eager to reverse.

Last week, Watford and Sheffield United ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw. Meanwhile, Tottenham can only go 1-1 at best against Brighton & Hove Albion this season after their first leg. Spurs took a hard 3-0 fall against Brighton. Tottenham might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their 1-0 win against Brighton when they last met April.

Watford and Spurs split their matches last season, with Watford claiming a 2-1 victory and Spurs retaliating with a 2-1 victory of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: New Tottenham Stadium

New Tottenham Stadium Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won five out of their last seven games against Watford.