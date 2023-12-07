Tottenham Hotspur have a chance to maintain their position in the race for European positions when they take on West Ham on Thursday. Ange Postecoglou's side sit in fifth place and could keep the gap between themselves and fourth place Aston Villa tight with a win, and take on a West Ham United team that currently sit six points behind them. The Hammers have had an average season so far but are unbeaten in their last five, and could provide a fascinating test for a Spurs team that could be in the midst of a resurgence.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Dec. 7 | Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 7 | 3:15 p.m. ET Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England TV: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Tottenham Hotspur -123; Draw +330; West Ham United +325

Storylines

It was not a November worth remembering for Tottenham, who lost all three of their matches and a handful of talent to injuries and suspensions. A new month may have spurred new opportunities, as Sunday's 3-3 draw at Manchester City can attest to. Postecoglou still was without standouts like James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, but his attack-first approach seems to fit a team of understudies as much as it does the leads. Against different opposition, it's possible Spurs might not find themselves at as much of a disadvantage as they were at times against City.

While there's little to report in terms of players returning from injury, Postecoglou will have one key player back for Thursday -- Cristian Romero. The World Cup-winning center back has completed his three match ban and was sorely missed as Spurs played without natural center backs at times during his absence. Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski are each coming off a one goal, one assist performance at City, while Giovani Lo Celso has slotted into midfield nicely and scored two goals in his last two games.

Prediction

Spurs appear to have the tactical resolve and the belief needed to survive their injury crisis, and now can add momentum to that list after their come-from-behind draw at City. Lo Celso's form and Son's talents will likely give them the advantage over West Ham. Pick: Tottenham Hotspur 2, West Ham United 0