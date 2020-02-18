Tottenham injury news: Spurs' Son could miss rest of Champions League, Premier League with broken arm

Tottenham's injury situation just got a lot worse and any success this campaign may have just been derailed. Striker Heung-min Son suffered a broken arm against Aston Villa on Sunday and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, the club announced. Superstar striker Harry Kane tore his hamstring on New Year's Day and is expected to return at some point in March, but this bit of news on top of that means Spurs will be without their top two strikers for Wednesday's Champions League round of 16 showdown against RB Leipzig.

Here's the statement from Tottenham:

Heung-Min Son is to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a fracture to his right arm. The South Korea international suffered the injury during our win against Aston Villa on Sunday. Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son's rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

Son was seen walking off the pitch at Villa Park grimacing and holding his arm at halftime, but he played the entire second half and scored his second goal in the 94th minute as Tottenham won 3-2. Son has 16 goals in 32 games this season.

Jose Mourinho spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's game and said he doesn't expect Son to play again this season. That would likely mean we see Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn up top against Leipzig with Spurs going without a true striker.

Son is one of the most underrated players in the Premier League and has shown his world-class ability over the last several seasons for Spurs. His speed, ability to take defenders on one-on-one and shot from distance will be missed greatly. Mourinho doens't seem to think Son has any chance of playing in the second leg next month, so all eyes will be on whether Kane can return on time.

Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday