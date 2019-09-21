Tottenham loses wild game featuring Kane's stunning goal and VAR controversy hitting another level

Tottenham blew a massive chance to get into the top four of the Premier League on Saturday in what turned out to be a disastrous match at Leicester City. Spurs went up 1-0 on a crazy Harry Kane goal in the first half but conceded twice late to fall 2-1. Of course, VAR took center stage, once again bringing into question whether the system is actually working. Here's a look at what happened. You can watch the Premier League on fuboTV (Try for free).

First, Spurs went up 1-0 just 29 minutes in with Kane scoring while on the ground. He fell as he went into the box after a light challenge but still somehow was able to pull this off in what's one of his most impressive goals:

That @HKane goal at full speed 👀 pic.twitter.com/AgFVTeWNaq — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 21, 2019

Then Serge Aurier looked to have made it 2-0 in the second half, putting Tottenham in a great spot, but the goal was overturned due to a marginal, controversial offside call. The goal was first allowed but then overturned by VAR for being, supposedly, a bit offside. Take a look at the imagine that was the deciding factor:

Do you think this is on or offside?



📸: @NBCSportsSoccer pic.twitter.com/HIdyVJjFxQ — SiriusXM FC 157 ⚽️📻 (@SiriusXMFC) September 21, 2019

That's too close to call, and for something that is supposed to detect clear and obvious errors, that is far from clear and obvious. Time and time again we've seen those called as goals before VAR and it would be hard to complain if this one was allowed. But for it to be called off makes everybody question just what is being done with VAR and why these plays have to be dissected and analyzed to the point where it seems to cause more trouble than good. Leicester City will be big VAR fans on this day though, with Ricardo Pereira scoring to tie it just moments later before James Maddison ended it with this brilliant strike.

🔥 JAMES MADDISON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h5TprN3iks — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 21, 2019

Saturday's winners: Leicester City. Saturday's losers: Tottenham and VAR.