The 2019-20 season for Tottenham was a crazy one filled with turmoil, a coaching change, more injuries than normal and a frantic finish. Fresh off of making the Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino, the club came out of the gates slowly, resulting in the firing of the manager in November with the club sitting shockingly in 14th place. In came Jose Mourinho, and despite long-term injuries to arguably their three best players in Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Hugo Lloris, Spurs somehow finished in sixth place to qualify for the Europa League.

Mourinho joined CBS Sports HQ over the weekend to discuss last season and more. He called the 2019-20 campaign's ultimate finish a miracle.

"Without injuries, without the problems that we had last season, that team would been in a much better position than sixth," Mourinho told CBS Sports HQ anchor Poppy Miller. "Sixth was quite -- let's say a miracle. But not because of our potential, because of the circumstances."

Kane tore his left hamstring, Son broke his arm and Lloris dislocated his elbow. Kane missed 14 matches during his layoff, Son missed six and Lloris missed 21. The fight that the team showed excites Mourinho for what's to come.

Spurs were undefeated in their last six games to close the season, including winning three of the last four, with one of the wins coming against rival Arsenal. Tottenham conceded three goals in their last six games, picking up 14 points.

"We played nine matches after the lockdown, and when we recovered the majority of the players, and we started playing with our best players, we were one of the best teams in the country," Mourinho said. "We were one of the teams that got more points in these nine matches after COVID.

"That doesn't teach me anything, just give me the guarantee that in normal circumstances, we would be in a much better position. In the end, to come from 14th to sixth was a good achievement. But we have potential for much more than that."

Tottenham's 2020-21 Premier League season begins on the weekend of Sept. 12 against Everton. Spurs will also play in the FA Cup and the League Cup in addition to the Premier League and Europa League next season.