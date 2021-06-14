Tottenham Hotspur are poised to announce Paulo Fonseca as their new manager to enter a new era for the London club.

The Mozambique-born Portuguese tactician is expected to put pen to paper at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before Wednesday in a move that will see him effectively swapping places with Jose Mourinho who has replaced him at AS Roma.

Fonseca, 48, was the choice of new managing director of football Fabio Paratici after talks with former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte fell through.

The final details are currently being ironed out, but the ex-Shakhtar Donetsk man will be taking over with Spurs playing UEFA Europa Conference League soccer this coming season.

Fonseca won seven pieces of domestic silverware in Ukraine as well as the Taca de Portugal with SC Braga in Portugal.