Tottenham, Manchester City make Champions League history with four goals in first 11 minutes
If you tuned in late to this one... you missed a lot
If you missed the beginning of Manchester City vs. Tottenham, well I feel sorry for you, because you missed history. In the Champions League quarterfinal second leg at the Etihad, with Spurs leading 1-0 after the first leg, fans were treated to four goals in the first 11 minutes.
First it was Raheem Sterling of Manchester City who scored to draw things level on aggregate. Then Son Heung-Min of Tottenham scored twice in four minutes to make it 2-1. A minute later it was Bernardo Silva to make it 2-2, and Sterling even scored again in the 21st minute. But the four goals in the first 11 minutes was a Champions League record for fastest to four goals.
The score is 3-3 on aggregate with Tottenham up on away goals. But will there be more? Follow the match here or tune in on fuboTV (Try for free).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Manchester City vs. Spurs preview
City trails 1-0 entering the second leg
-
Liverpool vs. Porto preview
The Reds have the upper hand after a strong first leg
-
Live updates from UCL quarterfinals
Who will join Barcelona and Ajax in the semifinals?
-
Messi, Ronaldo head separate ways in UCL
It marked the first time both Messi and Ronaldo scored in the Champions League on the same...
-
Team using Viagra to fight altitude
It's not the first time the drug has been used to deal with increased elevation
-
Salah graces cover of Time magazine
Salah, who discussed the importance of women's equality, is on one of the four Time covers