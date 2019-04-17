Tottenham, Manchester City make Champions League history with four goals in first 11 minutes

If you missed the beginning of Manchester City vs. Tottenham, well I feel sorry for you, because you missed history. In the Champions League quarterfinal second leg at the Etihad, with Spurs leading 1-0 after the first leg, fans were treated to four goals in the first 11 minutes.

First it was Raheem Sterling of Manchester City who scored to draw things level on aggregate. Then Son Heung-Min of Tottenham scored twice in four minutes to make it 2-1. A minute later it was Bernardo Silva to make it 2-2, and Sterling even scored again in the 21st minute. But the four goals in the first 11 minutes was a Champions League record for fastest to four goals.

4 - Four goals in the opening 11 minutes of Manchester City vs Tottenham is the fastest four goals have ever been scored in a single Champions League match. Bonkers. #MCITOT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 17, 2019

Sterling. Son. Son again. Silva. Sterling again.



IN 21 MINUTES. pic.twitter.com/mtKmivP3cr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 17, 2019

The score is 3-3 on aggregate with Tottenham up on away goals.