Tottenham, Manchester City make Champions League history with four goals in first 11 minutes

If you tuned in late to this one... you missed a lot

If you missed the beginning of Manchester City vs. Tottenham, well I feel sorry for you, because you missed history. In the Champions League quarterfinal second leg at the Etihad, with Spurs leading 1-0 after the first leg, fans were treated to four goals in the first 11 minutes.

First it was Raheem Sterling of Manchester City who scored to draw things level on aggregate. Then Son Heung-Min of Tottenham scored twice in four minutes to make it 2-1. A minute later it was Bernardo Silva to make it 2-2, and Sterling even scored again in the 21st minute. But the four goals in the first 11 minutes was a Champions League record for fastest to four goals. 

The score is 3-3 on aggregate with Tottenham up on away goals. But will there be more? Follow the match here or tune in on fuboTV (Try for free).   

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories