The Premier League champions against another of the so called big six of the English game would be the biggest game of the weekend in any circumstances and the meeting of Manchester City and Tottenham will be even more dramatic than it might usually be. Harry Kane is not part of Tottenham's squad on Sunday.

Kane wants to leave and join the side who Spurs will be facing on the opening day. But with one $140 million bid having been rejected he will have to wait to join up with the English champions. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Date: Sunday, Aug. 15 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

Tottenham: Kane returned to training on Saturday of last week, insisting that had been the plan all along despite every indication to the contrary. Due to quarantining requirements after his visit to the Bahamas and the Unites States, the vice captain was only able to join his teammates for the first team on Friday.

There is no obvious replacement for him in the Tottenham squad beyond moving Heung-min Son to center forward. That could open up space in the squad for new signing Bryan Gil to make his debut though Lucas Moura will feel he put together a convincing case over preseason to make Nuno Espirito Santo's first Spurs squad.

Manchester City: Amid all the talk of Kane coming and Sergio Aguero going it has been easy to forget that City do still have an international striker on their books in Gabriel Jesus, a man who once looked like he would bring an early end to Aguero's career in Manchester. Now it appears he might depart but writing him off might seem hasty; no player averaged more non-penalty expected goals per 90 minutes over the last three seasons than the Brazilian.

"Gabriel is an incredibly important player for us," said Pep Guardiola. "Always his mind was in the right place and he can play as a striker or wider, in more lateral positions. He is an exceptional player, there is no doubt about that. He has had an incredible key role in these many years of success we've had, every season."

With a new manager to impress and a packed stadium roaring them on expect Spurs to start brightly but to ultimately struggle against the relentless winning machine that is City. PICK: Spurs 1, City 2