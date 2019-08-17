Tottenham vs. Manchester City: Premier League live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds

Manchester City and Tottenham will meet at the Etihad Stadium as part of Matchday 2 of the Premier League on Saturday as both teams look to move to 2-0-0 on the season. A rematch of last season's Champions League quarterfinal -- which Spurs won en route to the final -- is being dubbed as the game of the week in the Premier League. Both teams have started their campaigns with strong victories. City went to West Ham and won 5-0, while Tottenham caught fire late against Aston Villa, coming back from a goal down to with 3-1.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester City vs. Tottenham

Date : Saturday, Aug. 17



: Saturday, Aug. 17 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET



: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium -- Manchester



: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester TV channel : NBC



: NBC Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Manchester City -295 | Tottenham +750 | Draw +425

Storylines

Manchester City: It's going to be hard to repeat the performance against West Ham, especially against a much better team, but that opening win give the team even more confidence that it can obliterate opponents, even if they didn't start off that strongly. Against Tottenham, the focus defensively will be to keep shape and at times double Harry Kane. His ability in the air can give them trouble, and the priority has to be stopping him,

Tottenham: Spurs know they can beat City, but going to the Etihad and getting a win feels like too big of a task this early in the season. They'll gladly take a point if they can get it. If Spurs go ahead, don't be surprised to see them shift to a more defensive formation and try to hold on.

Prediction

Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus get the goals as City edges Spurs for three big points.

Pick: Man. City 2, Tottenham 1