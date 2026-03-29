Tottenham have announced the sacking of Croatian manager Igor Tudor only 44 days after he was appointed to replace Thomas Frank on the bench of the Premier League team. Tudor, who previously coached Juventus, Olympique Marseille and Lazio, ended his Premier League spell with no wins in the league, five defeats, one draw and only one win in all competitions.

Tottenham announced the departure of the coach on Sunday, one week after the most recent 3-0 defeat against fellow relegation contenders Nottingham Forest.

"We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for head coach Igor Tudor to leave the club with immediate effect. Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of goalkeeping coach and physical coach. We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly," the statement read.

Tottenham are currently out of the Champions League after losing to Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 and are only one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League with 30 points in 31 games: seven wins, nine draws and 15 defeats up to now.

The English club decided to part ways in the summer of 2025 with Ange Postecoglou. Last season Tottenham ended up in 17th place in the Premier League, but at the same time managed to win the UEFA Europa League, beating Manchester United in the final, and despite the summer signings and the managerial change, things haven't improved. Tottenham will now look for a new manager for the remaining weeks of the current season, with the imperative target to avoid relegation.

So, what's next?

Tottenham will now look for potential candidates for the job, and according to multiple reports, Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi emerged as the ideal candidate for the board, but the former Olympique Marseille coach has been reluctant to start a new Premier League adventure before the start of the new season, especially considering the challenging situation he would have to face at Tottenham. Spurs are also considering other options, such as former Burnley, Everton, and Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche or German coach Adi Hutter.