Tottenham vs. Southampton Premier League live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online
The Spurs face a tricky test as their coach faces his former club
Tottenham visits Southampton on Sunday in Premier League play with Maurcio Pochettino aiming to get his club back into the top four. It's a tricky match on the road, but one the Spurs are expected to handle and dominate in the middle.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Harry Kane and Dele Alli score in the first half and Spurs put it away in the second. Tottenham 3, Southampton 0.
