New Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has moved to cool talk over Harry Kane's future, insisting he is Spurs' player and that there is "no need to talk about anything else".

Kane rocked Tottenham at the end of last season by expressing his desire to leave the club in pursuit of the silverware that has so far eluded the England international, who turns 28 in less than a fortnight. CBS Sports revealed last month that Manchester City had seen a $139 million bid rejected by Spurs with the north London side determined to do all they can to persuade their talismanic forward to stay.

Nuno, whose appointment earlier this month brought to an end Tottenham's lengthy search for a successor to Jose Mourinho, has not yet spoken to Kane, who is on holiday after reaching the Euro 2020 final. He is, however, eager to see him in action.

Speaking at his first press conference as Tottenham manager, Nuno said he has "no doubts" over Kane's future, adding: "What I wish is for Harry to recover well, to have a good rest and when he arrives he will feel that every one of us has to commit ourselves to become better. We are very ambitious, we are ambitious people and we want to do it well and no doubts on Harry on that.

"Harry is our player, period. No need to talk about anything else. Now is the moment for Harry to recover his energy, to rest. When he comes again we will have time to speak. We will have good conversations, but now is the moment for Harry to rest and to prepare for what's coming. And I'm looking forward to him joining the group and start working together.

"I'm excited to work with all the players - of course he's a top player, one of the best players in the world. What is best is to work with the best players around, and Harry's one of the best players around. Harry is one of the best players in the world, that says it all."

Even if Spurs do manage to keep Kane they will need to strengthen around him after finishing seventh in last season's Premier League, their worst top flight campaign in more than a decade. Nuno's appointment is only part of a significant off field overhaul for Tottenham, who appointed Fabio Paratici as their managing director of football.

The former Juventus chief developed a reputation for significant activity in the transfer market which may be required to strengthen Spurs, particularly in defense and midfield.

"We've been talking - not only me and Fabio. Steve [Hitchen, Spurs' performance director] also," Nuno said. "We are aware there's a lot of work to be done, but at the same time it's hard work because to improve our squad, the quality we have, the talent we have, is not easy.

"And we have to find the right players who can help us, but it's been good work and on a daily basis each moment we have the chance to speak, to share opinions - me, Fabio, Steve.

"They do their job, look at the market. I do my job on the training ground and we get together ideas and try to find the best decisions. But like I say to improve our squad is not easy."