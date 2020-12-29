A pre-Christmas wobble rather spoiled momentum in north London but for much of the season this has been an impressive campaign for Jose Mourinho's side.

Tottenham remain firmly in the mix for a top four finish - and may yet emerge as one of the few contenders to Liverpool that can stay the course - and cruised through their Europa League group despite a wobble against Anderlecht. Mourinho had seen his squad receive significant investment in the summer and so far he has justified the trust his club placed in him.

Fabrizio Romano's take on Spurs

The loan signing of Carlos Vinicius solved the lack of Harry Kane's backup option. Mourinho is satisfied with his squad, but there may be news for new signings if Dele Alli were to leave. And there is a serious possibility that the English midfielder will leave the club in January. Meanwhile, the renewal of Heung-min Son for 6 years is getting closer.

Craving even more coverage from Fabrizio Romano? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Player Spurs should target

Having spent around $90million in the summer and taken on a chunk of Gareth Bale's significant wages there is little expectation that Tottenham will conduct major business in mid-season, particularly as their squad is sizeable and deep.

Before signing Joe Rodon from Swansea City, Spurs were looking at perhaps more illustrious names in central defence, most notably Milan Skriniar of Inter Milan. With Davinson Sanchez having slipped down the pecking order it is theoretically possible that he could move out and open up a berth for a top quality addition in that position, though the summer seems a more logical time for that deal to happen. Certainly the Slovakian international would represent an immediate upgrade on Eric Dier alongside Toby Alderweireld.

Players most likely to leave

Dele is free to leave the club this month. His standing with Mourinho only fell further when the head coach publicly chastised his midfielder for an error that led to Stoke City's goal in a 3-1 EFL Cup quarter-final win for Spurs. Paris Saint-Germain were keen on a loan move in October and now have his former manager Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout. A potential obstacle to that deal, however, is that much of the above is true of former Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen.

Dele would have interest elsewhere however, as would Harry Winks. The England international is unhappy about his game time but Mourinho is insistent he won't leave - it would only take an injury to Moussa Sissoko or Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for Winks to get far more of the regular minutes he wants in the Premier League.

Transfer prediction for Spurs

Dele is likely to leave, be it on a loan basis or permanent, but having played so infrequently and with Mourinho's system not relying on that sort of attacking midfielder he may well go unreplaced in a quiet window for Tottenham.