Tottenham entered the 2020-21 season with high expectations under manager Jose Mourinho, but those were briefly and slightly deflated after the 1-0 loss at home to Everton to start the Premier League campaign. With a healthy, talented squad that didn't look sharp in the first match, Spurs are making moves. On Saturday, the club announced the return of Gareth Bale on a one-year loan.

"To all the Spurs fans, after seven years, I'm back," Bale wrote on Twitter.

Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon's move to the club was also announced.

Bale has been riding the bench for the last few seasons at Real Madrid and is no longer a first-team player at the club, especially under Zinedine Zidane, who recently said he had not problems with Bale in Spain. Despite winning four Champions League titles there and scoring 105 goals at the club, he's had a foot out the door for a while now and nearly went to China to play last year. Back at Tottenham, he would lead a front line with Harry Kane and greatly increase expectations during a season where the club is banking on winning the Europa League or FA Cup. Bale played in just 20 matches for the club last season.

As for Reguilon, he's never been a first-choice player at Real Madrid, has been linked with Manchester United and helped Sevilla win the Europa League last season while on loan. He's a pacey defender who loves to get forward and would be an upgrade over Ben Davies.

Romano is also reporting that English international midfielder Dele Alli has been offered to clubs on loan, but that he is not part of the Real Madrid talks to acquire Bale.

The transfer window for Premier League clubs closed on Oct. 5.