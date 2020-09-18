Tottenham entered the 2020-21 season with high expectations under manager Jose Mourinho, but those were briefly and slightly deflated after the 1-0 loss at home to Everton to start the Premier League campaign. With a healthy, talented squad that didn't look sharp in the first match, Spurs appear to be aiming to bolster their roster ahead of the closing of the transfer window in October, while a key player may leave.

Real Madrid's duo of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon will be joining, according to Fabrizio Romano. Bale is set to join on a one-year loan deal while Reguilon's move is permanent with a buyback option for Los Blancos.

The two arrived in London on Friday.

Bale has been riding the bench for the last few seasons at Real Madrid and is no longer a first team player at the club, especially under Zinedine Zidane. Despite winning four Champions League titles there and scoring 105 goals at the club, he's had a foot out the door for a while now and nearly went to China to play last year. Back at Tottenham, he would lead a front line with Harry Kane and greatly increase expectations during a season where the club is banking on winning the Europa League or FA Cup. Bale played in just 20 matches for the club last season.

As for Reguilon, he's never been a first-choice player at Real Madrid, has been linked with Manchester United and helped Sevilla win the Europa League last season while on loan. He's a pacey defender who loves to get forward and would be an upgrade over Ben Davies. The deal for Reguilon would be for over $30 million.

Romano is also reporting that English international midfielder Dele Alli has been offered to clubs on loan, but that he is not part of the Real Madrid talks to acquire Bale.

The transfer window for Premier League clubs closed on Oct. 5.