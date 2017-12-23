Tottenham vs. Burnley live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Spurs hope to get back into the top six, and closer to the top four

Tottenham goes to Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League in a match featuring an under-achieving Spurs and the over-achieving Clarets.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

Tottenham (7th, 31 points): For Spurs, all that is on their mind is three points to get back into the top-four conversation. A loss, and they could be six points back heading into Boxing Day.
Burnley (6th, 32 points): Higher than anybody expected, top four probably isn't realistic, but they are believing. A draw here would be a great point. Anything more is just icing on the cake.

Prediction

Burnley has won four of its last five at home, and it pulls off the upset on Tottenham here with a late goal. Burnley 2, Tottenham 1.

