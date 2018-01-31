Tottenham vs. Manchester United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

A titanic match highlights the Premier League's midweek slate as Manchester United goes to Tottenham on Wednesday. The Red Devils are second with 53 points, while Tottenham is fifth on 45 points.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Tottenham scores a big win thanks to Harry Kane's late winner. Spurs 2, United 1.