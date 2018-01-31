Tottenham vs. Manchester United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Spurs and Red Devils face off at Wembley
A titanic match highlights the Premier League's midweek slate as Manchester United goes to Tottenham on Wednesday. The Red Devils are second with 53 points, while Tottenham is fifth on 45 points.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Tottenham scores a big win thanks to Harry Kane's late winner. Spurs 2, United 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. City vs. West Brom preview
City's march towards the title continues on Wednesday
-
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth preview
The Blues host the Cherries at Stamford Bridge
-
Report: Aubameyang to sign for Arsenal
The star striker is giving the Premier League a try
-
Tottenham vs. Manchester United odds
Our proven Soccerbot simulated Wednesday's United vs. Tottenham Premier League fixture
-
Neymar shows off the good, bad and ugly
Neymar didn't score but made plenty of noise on Tuesday
-
PSG vs. Rennes preview
The capital club faces a squad looking to score a big result