Tottenham vs. Stoke City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online
The Spurs have slipped a bit as of late in league and have to get back on track
Tottenham welcomes Stoke City to Wembley Stadium on Saturday in Premier League action with Spurs aiming to stay within striking distance of the top four and Stoke hoping to distance itself from the relegation battle as it sits six points clear.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Spurs build off the win over APOEL midweek in the Champions League and see Dele Alli score twice in a victory over Stoke. Tottenham 3, Stoke CIty 0.
