Tottenham vs. West Brom live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
Spurs enter this one with lots of confidence
Tottenham welcomes West Brom to Wembley on Saturday in Premier League play, as Spurs eye to remain in the top four.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: CNBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Harry Kane adds to his impressive scoring record, and Spurs get the expected three points. Tottenham 3, West Brom 0.
