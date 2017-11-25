Tottenham vs. West Brom live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Spurs enter this one with lots of confidence

Tottenham welcomes West Brom to Wembley on Saturday in Premier League play, as Spurs eye to remain in the top four. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: CNBC 
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Harry Kane adds to his impressive scoring record, and Spurs get the expected three points. Tottenham 3, West Brom 0. 

