Tottenham's last hope of silverware this season is on the line on Wednesday night as they welcome AC Milan to London, bidding to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit. Brahim Diaz inflicted defeat on Spurs in the San Siro last month, one of just two games that Antonio Conte has been able to be on the sideline for over the past five weeks having undergone gallbladder surgery.

Conte will be back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for this match, which may represent his last chance to win silverware with the club. The Italian is out of contract in the summer and is expected to depart with Spurs reluctant to take up the 12 month option for a manager who does not want to be there. Can AC Milan doom this season before spring has sprung? Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know.

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, March 8 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, March 8 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Tottenham -105; Draw +250; Milan +280 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Tottenham: In Conte's absence Spurs have just about clung on to a top four berth -- but will have to improve if they are not be overtaken by Liverpool and perhaps Newcastle -- but have crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of second tier Sheffield United. Only an extremely unlikely run through the European field stands between the serial winner and another season without silverware at Tottenham.

Still, Conte would contend that the parameters for success ought to be viewed rather differently. "You know very well that for me this season represents a success if we fight," he said in his pre-match press conference. "If we fight to be competitive to win something. I think that this has to be our target. Tottenham as a club has to need to have this target, every season to fight for something important, to fight to win. To win is not easy and I think we are in a country that is the most difficult country to win something. The Premier League has the top level and a lot of teams that want to win."

AC Milan: Though they had seemingly addressed their defensive flaws since Stefano Pioli switched to a back three in defense, a 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina brought with it unpleasant questions for a Milan side that included several key starters. La Viola registered eight shots on target against Mike Maignan and may have felt they could have scored more than just the goals delivered by Nicolas Gonzalez and Luka Jovic.

Milan will likely conclude they need at least one goal if they are to get through this tie. In that regard it will doubtless help that Olivier Giroud and Diaz both shook off knocks to participate in training at Milanello before the squad flew out on Tuesday morning.

Prediction

Neither of these sides are in the sort of form that delivers thrilling, free-flowing attacking football. This may well be decided from 12 yards out. PICK: Tottenham 1, Milan 0 (Milan win on penalties)