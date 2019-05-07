Tottenham vs. Ajax: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Dutch side leads 1-0 after the first leg
Either Ajax or Tottenham will move on to the Champions League final when the two meet in Amsterdam on Wednesday for their semifinal second leg. Last week in London, the talented Dutch club scored a 1-0 victory to return home as the favorite, looking to close out Spurs, who were without the injured Harry Kane and the suspended Son Heung-min.
Donny van de Beek's goal in the first leg has Ajax needing just a draw in the second leg at home to move on, while Tottenham is forced to find its scoring boots, which have gone missing. Tottenham hasn't scored in its last three games.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Ajax vs. Tottenham
- Date: Wednesday, May 8
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Johan Cruyff Arena
- TV channel: TNT and Univision
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Ajax +110 / Tottenham +225 / Draw +270
Storylines
Ajax: This team has gone on the road with nothing to lose in this competition to beat Real Madrid, Juventus and Tottenham in consecutive matches. How will this team handle the pressure of closing it out at home this time around? Expect Ajax to not change how it does things -- lots of quick passes, fluid movement and sharp balls to feet to create quick shots. They'll stick to the plan and hope it means a spot in the final.
Tottenham: Thirty-nine shots in the last three games and zero goals to show for it paints the picture of what the problem has been. There have been chances to finish, some golden ones, but the frustration builds as the ball doesn't find the back of the net. Getting Son back certainly changes everything, but the team must be cautious and not be exposed to the counter attack by going forward to too many numbers.
Ajax vs. Tottenham prediction
Ajax gets the result it needs to move on, but it isn't without the threat of a late goal turning the tide.
Pick: Draw (+270)
