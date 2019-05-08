Tottenham vs. Ajax score: Lucas Moura Champions League hat-trick completes stunning comeback for Spurs

If you thought Liverpool overcoming a three-goal deficit to topple Barcelona on Tuesday was special, get a load of what Tottenham pulled off against Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday. Spurs entered their Champions League semifinal second leg already trailing 1-0, and then they took a 3-0 deficit into halftime. That meant Tottenham needed three goals in the second half to advance to the final.

Lucas Moura answered the call, netting a second half hat-trick that featured a goal in the 96th minute to beat Ajax 3-2 in the second leg, and giving Spurs a 3-3 aggregate edge thanks to the away goals rule. Tottenham will now play Liverpool in the final on June 1 in Madrid -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free).

Here's how it happened:

Ajax started off hot and it looked the Dutch side would cruise to the final. Matthijs de Ligt and Hahim Ziyech scored in the first half to take a 2-0 lead and put the pressure on Spurs, who were already without injured star striker Harry Kane.

However, after the break, Lucas scored two quick goals to get his team back into it.

First, in the 55th minute, he finished this strike inside the box:

Just minutes later, he somehow put this one away after dancing around in the box:

In stoppage time, Spurs went forward in need of the third goal. Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham hit the crossbar and Hakim Ziyechof Ajax hit the post, and then it was bedlam. In panic mode, Fernando Llorente used his big frame to play Dele Alli, and the midfielder slipped a little ball through to Lucas who pulled off the miraculous goal to help his team advance to the final:

And just like that, 24 hours after Liverpool's improbable comeback win over Barcelona, a comeback that was just as impressive, just as shocking, and just as unexpected.

Tottenham is now through to its first UCL final, while Ajax's dream run comes to an end. Tottenham will face Liverpool in the all-Premier League Champions League final on June 1. It's the first final featuring two English clubs since 2008 (Manchester United vs. Chelsea).

