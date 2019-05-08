Tottenham vs. Ajax score: Spurs complete stunning comeback as Moura sends club to Champions League final

You thought Liverpool's three-goal deficit against Barcelona was something on Tuesday? Look what Tottenham did Wednesday. Spurs went to Ajax for their Champions League semifinal second leg already trailing 1-0, and then they took a 3-0 deficit into halftime. That meant Tottenham needed three goals in the second half to advance to the final. Can you guess what happened?

Lucas Moura scored three times in the second half, including a goal in the 96th minute to beat Ajax 3-2 in the second game, and Spurs advanced 3-3 on aggregate thanks to the away goals rule. Tottenham will now play Liverpool in the final on June 1 in Madrid.

Here's how it happened:

Ajax started off hot and it looked the club would cruise to the final. Matthijs de Ligt and Hahim Ziyech both scored in the first half to put the pressure on Spurs, who were already without injured star striker Harry Kane.

However, after the break Lucas scored two quick goals to get his team back into it.

First, in the 55th minute, he finished this strike inside the box:

Tottenham not dead YET 👀 Lucas Moura comes shooting out of a cannon to bring Spurs back within two



Watch now on #BRLive: https://t.co/UKoeKFUhm4 pic.twitter.com/yYrDNa23wc — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 8, 2019

Just minutes later, he somehow put this one away after dancing around in the box:

TOTTENHAM HAS A SECOND 👀👀👀



Watch live ➡️ https://t.co/UKoeKFUhm4 pic.twitter.com/mzaaOpVYyY — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 8, 2019

In stoppage time, Spurs went forward in need of the third goal. Jan Vertonghen hit the crossbar and Ajax also hit the post, and then it was bedlam.

In panic mode, Fernando Llorente used his big frame to play Dele Alli, and the midfielder slipped a little ball through to Lucas who did this:

LUCAS MOURA FOR THE WIN WHAT A MATCH 😱 pic.twitter.com/vD3BsC3ylV — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 8, 2019

And just like that, 24 hours after Liverpool's improbable win over Barcelona, a comeback that was just as impressive, just as shocking, and just as unexpected.

Tottenham is now through to its first UCL final, while Ajax's dream run comes to an end. Tottenham will face Liverpool in the all-England Champions League final on June 1 (available streaming on fuboTV).

Relive Spurs' absurd come-from-behind win with our live blog below.