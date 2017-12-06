Tottenham vs. APOEL live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
Tottenham is through and is expected to clinch the group
Tottenham can win its Champions League group on Wednesday when it hosts APOEL in the final match in Group H. The Spurs are through to the next round and are on the verge of edging Real Madrid for the top spot.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Regional Fox Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) and ESPN3
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Spurs rest some of their top players but still get the win. Tottenham 3, APOEL 0.
-
