Tottenham vs. Arsenal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
It's another edition of one England's best rivalries
Tottenham welcomes rival Arsenal to Wembley Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League's next chapter of the North London derby.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: CNBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Spurs start off hot, but Arsenal comes from behind as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bags a late winner. Arsenal 3, Tottenham 2.
