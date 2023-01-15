Everything has come up in Arsenal's favor this weekend but can they avoid a banana peel in an away trip to face rivals Tottenham in the North London Derby?

Arsenal's season really took off after a 3-1 victory over Spurs in October and so far, even losing Gabriel Jesus to injury hasn't slowed them down. Spurs are coming off of a 4-0 drubbing of Crystal Palace that will give the team confidence and Harry Kane loves playing in these high stakes rivalry games, but what Antonio Conte will want is someone other than Kane getting involved in the attack.

Heung-Min Son has been off his game this season, only scoring in two league matches, making the dynamic duo of Son and Kane more of a dad pulling a wagon with their kid in it. If Son shows up, Spurs can certainly secure a point, but with Arsenal's balanced attack, they're the odds on favorites.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah can all hurt you and if Spurs spend too much time worrying about the front four, Thomas Partey or Granit Xhaka will pop up from outside the box like in the reverse fixture to make them pay. Mikel Arteta has created a team that won't roll over in these matches and it'll show when it matters.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Jan. 15 | Time : 11:30 a.m.

: Sunday, Jan. 15 | : 11:30 a.m. Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- xLondon

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- xLondon TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

None | Peacock Odds: Tottenham +215; Draw +250; Arsenal +119(via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Tottenham: Conte will get an injury boost as Dejan Kulusevski could return to the fold for this match. Bryan Gil will likely start again but Kulusevski would be a valuable layer to enter from the bench. It will come too soon for Richarlison but midfielder Yves Bissouma will also return to the attack. Rodrigo Betancur is another player who will face a late fitness test but he's unlikely to appear in the match.

Arsenal: Arteta has no new injuries to worry about. Saka has had knocks on and off this season but is expected to play while Jesus likely won't feature before March for the team.

Prediction

Set plays will prove to be critical with Clement Lenglet and Kane scoring for Spurs but it will be cancelled out by Saka and Gabriel Magalhaes. Pick: Spurs 2, Arsenal 2