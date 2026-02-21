English Premier League leaders Arsenal will try to rebound from a disappointing draw when they visit Tottenham for a North London derby Saturday. The Gunners (17-7-3) still enter the weekend with a five-point lead on Manchester City but have won just twice in their past seven Premier League games (2-4-1). They blew a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton on Wednesday. Spurs (7-8-11) are 16th in the Premier League table and haven't won an EPL match in 2026 (0-4-4).

Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Arsenal are -180 favorites on the money line in the latest Tottenham vs. Arsenal odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Spurs listed as +500 underdogs and a draw priced at +330. The total for match goals is set at 2.5 (Over -125, Under +100).

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others.

Here are the best bets and analysis for Tottenham vs. Arsenal on Sunday, Feb. 22.

Tottenham vs. Arsenal best bets

Arsenal -1 Asian handicap (-105, 1 unit)

Both teams to score (-110, 0.5 units)

Arsenal will try to get their faltering Premier League title challenge back on track when they face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. The Gunners looked crestfallen after blowing a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw with Wolves on Wednesday. They've now won just two of their last seven games, and they appear to be choking at the worst possible time.

However, they have a golden opportunity to return to winning ways when they face their local rivals on Sunday. Spurs are often described as "Dr. Tottenham," due to their tendency to lose to struggling teams and help under-performing clubs regain their confidence.

A visit to the doctor could be just the tonic that Arsenal need as they aim to reignite their title challenge. The Gunners have an excellent record against Spurs, and they have enough quality to win this game.

Tudor needs a quick fix at Spurs

Tottenham have slipped down to 16th in the Premier League table after enduring a dismal run of results. They've picked up zero wins, two draws, and four defeats from their last six league matches.

Spurs are now just five points clear of the relegation zone and are in serious danger of being relegated for the first time since 1977. The club fired manager Thomas Frank last week and brought in Igor Tudor to replace him.

Tudor is a quick-fix specialist, with a reputation for revitalizing struggling teams. He has only been a manager since 2013, and this is his 12th job. Tudor cannot seem to hold onto a role for more than a year but has had a short-term impact at clubs like Juventus, Marseille and Lazio.

However, he has never managed in the Premier League, so appointing him is a major gamble for Spurs. Tudor favors a 3-4-2-1 formation, so the Tottenham players will need to adapt to it quickly.

The wide center-backs are often tasked with joining the midfield, while the wing-backs are sometimes deployed as twin No. 10's, so Spurs should be very fluid in possession. Tudor will demand high-energy, aggressive man-to-man pressing when out of possession too, which is a major change for Tottenham.

It may yield results, but it will be difficult for Spurs to beat the Premier League leaders with this new system, as Tudor has just joined the club.

Arsenal enjoy playing against a back three

Frank set up Spurs in a 3-4-2-1 formation when they played Arsenal earlier this season, and they were 3-0 down at halftime. He switched to a back four in the second half, and Tottenham ended up losing 4-1.

The Danish coach oversaw 38 games during his reign as Tottenham manager, and he only opted for a back three in five of those matches. The players normally struggled with the system.

They were 2-1 down against Burnley when playing with a back three, but they ended up snatching a draw after Frank reverted to a back four for the closing stages of the game. They were also 2-0 down at halftime against Man City when playing with a back three, but they ended up drawing 2-2 after switching to a back four.

Arsenal also enjoy playing against a back three. The Gunners have played 23 games against teams that play three defenders this season, with 18 wins, five draws, and no losses. They scored 43 goals and conceded 16 in those matches.

Micky van de Ven, Xavi Simons, and Dominic Solanke should thrive in Tudor's system, but other players could struggle. Spurs captain Cristian Romero is suspended, and they're missing several players through injury too, so they're pretty banged up right now.

Arsenal are in better shape. Mikel Merino is injured, but they could welcome Martin Ødegaard and Kai Havertz back for this game, and they have no other injury concerns. The Gunners have six wins and a draw from their last seven games against Spurs, and they also won their last three away matches against Tottenham. It won't be easy, as Spurs may enjoy a new manager bounce, but Arsenal should be able to get back to winning ways on Sunday.