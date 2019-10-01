Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich: Champions League live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch online

Tottenham has yet to replicate its form from last season and hopes Tuesday is the day it gets things going in the right direction as Spurs host Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stage. It's Matchday 2, and Tottenham knows it can get three points after letting a win slip at Olympiacos last month, blowing a 2-0 lead for a draw. Bayern has three points after beating Red Star Belgrade 3-0 and is the favorite to win the group after one match.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Tottenham vs. Bayern

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 1



: Tuesday, Oct. 1 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England



: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England TV channel : TNT and Galavision



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Tottenham +225 | Bayern Munich +110 | Draw +270

Storylines

Tottenham: Spurs were eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Colchester less than a week ago, and getting a victory here will be a much tougher task. Spurs haven't been as prolific in goal as we are used to, but the concerns are more about holding onto the leads. The blew a 2-0 lead at Olympiacos, followed that up with losing to Leicester after going up 1-0, and then came the loss to Rochdale. A 2-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday gives them a little bit of momentum, but this team needs to keep things simple and play with more patience.

Bayern Munich: Their road form entering this one is superb. Bayern won at Paderborn 3-2 on Saturday, went to Leipzig and got a draw in mid September and also have a 3-0 win at Schalke this season. That confidence on the road has been huge for their undefeated start. We've seen Spurs struggle at home, especially against talented teams in Europe, so don't be surprised to see Bayern build a comfortable lead and take the three points.

Prediction

Spurs continue to struggle and fail to win again as mighty Bayern gets a huge road win.

Pick: Bayern Munich 2, Tottenham 1